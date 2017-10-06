Audi India already has a packed Q SUV range that includes Q3, Q5 and Q7. The company may bolster its presence with yet another SUV soon. The model in question is the Q2 and it has been built keeping in mind young and urban drivers. Hence, the Q2 looks sportier and unique compared to other Q SUVs.

A report in Overdrive claims, Audi is planning to launch the youngest Q SUV in India in early 2018. The Q2 is based on the A3's platform and will be positioned below the Audi Q3. The Q2 features funky design bits such as single-frame grille that is flanked by large headlamps, which are more in a square shape. The lower bumper also sports generously-sized air inlets. The rear body is designed with a long roof spoiler and a diffuser with an underbody protection look.

Inside the cabin, the Q2 comes with optional touchpad for driver's inputs and the Wi-Fi hotspot can be connected with smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. The technological add-ons in the SUV include Audi virtual cockpit with a head-up display and a 12.3-inch screen. The Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers 705 watts of audio power and 14 loudspeakers. These indicate the Audi Q2 is brimming with features and technology which is spot on for the target audience.

Audi unveiled Q2 in three TFSI and three TDI engine options. The company also offers a six-speed manual transmission and the S tronic dual-clutch transmission with seven speeds in combination with all engines. Which engine and gearbox combination will make it to India remains to be seen.

If Audi launches the Q2 early next year, it will have the advantage of being an early bird in the segment. Its German rivals like Mercedes-Benz and BMW have no models in the mini luxury SUV space. However, Swedish rival Volvo is reportedly working on the XC20 which is set to give the Q2 a run for its money.