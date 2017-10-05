German premium carmaker Audi launched the new A5 series in India on Thursday. The 2017 A5 series consists of three models -- A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet and the range-topping S5 Sportback at Rs 54.02 lakh, Rs 67.51 lakh and Rs 70.60 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The A5 Sportback essentially slots in between the A4 and the A6 sedans in Audi India's portfolio and has no rivals from other German automakers here. The A5 Cabriolet will find a competitor in the C-Class cabriolet. This is also the first time that Audi has brought the drop-top version of A5 in India. The S5 Sportback will face competition from Volvo S60 Polestar and Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe.

The A5 Sportback and Cabriolet are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that produces 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. Both the models are equipped with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Sportback comes with front-wheel-drive format only while the Cabriolet gets Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The range-topping S5 Sportback, on the other hand, is powered by a 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol, V6 mill that develops 354hp of power and 500Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox. The power will be transmitted to all four wheels and the sedan requires only 4.7 seconds reaching from 0-100kmph before hitting the limited top speed of 250kmph.

The Audi A5 family is loaded with features like a large sunroof and various interior seat packages. All the three models come standard with the LCD instrument cluster display with an advanced infotainment system that is controlled by Audi's MMI or multimedia interface. The infotainment system is also equipped satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay.

"Entering into new segments and creating new trends is the key differentiation, existing and potential customers are offered the choice of products that are the right fit for them. With the launch of the A5 range, the first in its segment, we are creating a demand, which will help us to continue the successful journey in India," said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.