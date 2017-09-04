With a mission targeting a 50-50 market share for diesel and petrol or alternative fuel cars by 2020, German car maker Audi has launched petrol-powered variant to its flagship SUV Q7 in India. Christened as 40 TFSI, the Q7 petrol is available in two variants- Premium Plus at ex-showroom price of Rs 67.76 lakh and Technology at Rs 74.43 lakh, ex-showroom across India.

The Q7 40 TFSI is powered by an in-line four cylinder 1984cc petrol mill that develops 252hp at 5,000rpm-6,000rpm and 370Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500rpm mated to 8-speed tiptronic transmission. The petrol version also comes with Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The 2.0-litre mill propels the SUV to hit 100kmph speed in 6.9 seconds before reaching top speed of 233kmph. The Q7 petrol boasts of ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 11.68kmpl.

The Q7 40 TFSI is loaded with Matrix LED headlamps with signature day time running lamps, 3D single frame grille, panaromic sunroof and R19 five spoke alloy wheels on exterior. Audi MMI navigation plus, Smartphone interface for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless charging for phones and Bose 3D surround systems are the attractions inside. The SUV also flaunts adaptive suspension, electrically adjustable seats and four-zone climate control.

On safety front, the SUV is packed with eight airbags including rear and side units. Auto park assist with 360 degree surround view camera, Audi pre sense and tire pressure monitoring are the other safety features.

"Our flagship SUV Audi Q7 had been the only product in its segment in India when it was launched. A popular choice of bollywood celebrities and big industrialists, the Audi Q7 lead the way for the luxury SUV segment in India. With the introduction of the Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro, we are now offering customers an exciting line up of their preferred SUV to choose from and own their favorite Audi," said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The Q7 is already sold in 245hp 3.0 TDI quattro engine. The diesel version of the Q7 has top speed of 234kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds.