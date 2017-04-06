Audi India has launched the updated A3 range in India for a starting price of Rs 30.5 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The launch of the new A3 coincides with the 10-year celebration of the brand in India. The mid-life update for Ingolstadt-based luxury automaker's most affordable sedan comes with subtle changes incorporating new design language.

2017 Audi A3 price (Ex- showroom Delhi) Variant Price Audi A3 1.4L TFSI - Petrol Rs 30.5 lakh Audi A3 2.0L TDI - Diesel Rs 32.30 lakh

The new A3 gets revised and aggressive front and rear bumpers. Revised headlights with LED DRLs, dynamic indicators and larger hexagonal grille add freshness up front. The rear of the car gets a revised tail light and a rear spoiler integrated on the tailgate. Overall the dimension of the car remains unchanged, but it now looks more similar to the A4 in exterior design.

Also read: Can Audi regain its luxury crown in India? Plans to launch 10 new models in 2017

Inside the cabin, the layout remains identical to its previous model. The A3 misses out on Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and that is a bit of a letdown. The sedan continues to offer comfort features such as two-zone climate control, 7.0-inch screen for the MMI infotainment system, electronically adjustable front seats, sunroof, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors and wireless phone charging pad. The car also boasts of seven airbags as standard.

Under the hood, the new A3 sedan gets 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor in place of the 1.8-litre unit. The new mill also features cylinder-on-demand technology, which allows the engine to run on only two-cylinders, depending on driving conditions. The powerplant will develop 150 hp power and 250Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, with the company claiming the fuel efficiency of be 19.20 kmpl.

On the other hand, the diesel mill is the carry-over 2.0-litre unit. The 1968cc unit will churn out 143hp and 320Nm of torque coupled with a 6-Speed S-tronic gearbox.

Audi India plans to launch 10 vehicles in India this year. Out of the 10, the A3 facelift is the fourth after the new A4 diesel, A3 Cabriolet, and Q3 facelift petrol.