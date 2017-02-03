Attack at Louvre: French soldier shoots machete-wielding assailant

  • February 3, 2017 19:34 IST
    By Reuters
One solider has been injured and an attacker shot following a terrorist incident at the Louvre in Paris on 3 February. From the Carrousel du Louvre – which sits underneath the famous glass pyramid – the French armed forces shot at the assailant five times and he is now receiving emergency treatment. A second man believed to be an accomplice has also been arrested. Reports in the French media have stated the attacker shouted Allahu akbar or God is great in Arabic as he made his attack.
