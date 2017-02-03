- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
Attack at Louvre: French soldier shoots machete-wielding assailant
One solider has been injured and an attacker shot following a terrorist incident at the Louvre in Paris on 3 February. From the Carrousel du Louvre – which sits underneath the famous glass pyramid – the French armed forces shot at the assailant five times and he is now receiving emergency treatment. A second man believed to be an accomplice has also been arrested. Reports in the French media have stated the attacker shouted Allahu akbar or God is great in Arabic as he made his attack.
Most popular