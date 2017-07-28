After giving fans a sneak peek of her action side in Fast and Furious 8, Charlize Theron went full rogue in Atomic Blonde. The trailer has already got the fans excited. The positive reviews critics for Theron add as an advantage for the movie.

Plot: Theron plays a ruthless undercover MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow colleague. Based on the novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, the action packed movie also features some raunchy sexual encounters, twists and star cast like James McAvoy, John Goodman and Til Schweiger among others.

Also Read: 5 stellar movies you HAVE to stream on Netflix this August

Release date: The film releases on July 28 in the US and other international markets.

Critics' verdict: Receiving an average of 3 to 3.5 stars, the film has a decent 77 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with reviewers loving every kick, punch and whack Theron puts on display in the movie. But it lacks strong plot.

Starting from Variety's review, Andrew Barker wrote: "Charlize Theron cuts a bloody swath through 1989 Berlin in this technically-dazzling." But he pointed out that the film is "fundamentally empty action pic." He also compliments the cinematographer Jonathan Sela who "does excellent work with some very complex fight choreography, capturing the mayhem in deep, saturated tones, and the film presents a believable facsimile of 1989 Germany."

Rolling Stone's Peter Travers agreed with Variety on Theron and wrote: "It's the fight scenes that count – and they're astonishingly good, from a mano-a-mano beatdown involving Theron's stiletto heel and a thug's jugular vein to a climactic free-for-all in a swanky hotel suite where "99 Luftbaloons" scores every gunshot and gut-punch. Theron, who did most of her own martial-arts stunts, is pure bruising poetry in motion. She's a stone-cold badass."

NY Daily News's Stephen Whitty wrote: "The movie doesn't give you too much time to think about it. James McAvoy is embarrassingly unconvincing as Britain's deadly, decadent Berlin station chief. And the plot — something about smuggling out a master list of secret agents — only gives you headaches."

Screen Rant's Chris Agar reviewed: "While the movie has no shortage of excellent set pieces, Atomic Blonde is hamstrung by an uninspired script that leaves something to be desired. The premise of the main narrative is quite standard and brings little new to the table. It lacks a compelling emotional through-line, making it difficult for some viewers to become truly invested in the proceedings. In some places, Atomic Blonde tries a little too hard to embrace the twisty nature of espionage films, ultimately coming across as too convoluted for its own good."

Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty rated the movie "B" and shared, "The pounding '80s soundtrack couldn't be cooler, the ultra violence is relentlessly brutal, and Theron's guns-and-garters wardrobe is sexy as hell. So it's a shame that apart from the gender flip, the plot is so derivative. Fortunately, there's one absolutely bonkers stairway brawl that goes on for so long it will leave you feeling breathless and bruised. In the end, though, Atomic Blonde is simply an exercise in style. But what style!"

And The Hollywood Reporter drew the bottom line with merely one statement: "A fun but disposable espionage film."

Atomic Blonde is now in theatres. Should you watch it? Obviously for Charlize Theron!

Atomic Blonde trailer: