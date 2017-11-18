Have the Madrid teams already lost in the title race to FC Barcelona? Prior to this weekend's La Liga games, Barca still high above the table with 31 points from 11 games. Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are on 23 points.

Saturday's highly-intensified Madrid derby will definitely give one of these local sides the boost going ahead. For that however, there has to be a victor from the match.

Atletico host Real for the first time at the Wanda Metropolitano and look keen to start off their record at the stadium with nothing but a win.

Real, meanwhile, defending La Liga champions as well as the UEFA Champions League champions, have come under major pressure from fans and critics worldwide for their poor start this 2017-18 season. A win for Zinedine Zidane's side will bring back much of that lost morale for the Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and running for this game and so is Sergio Ramos. Gareth Bale and goalkeeper Keylor Navas however miss out owing to their respective injuries.

Unlike Real who have two defeats in the La Liga this season, Atletico remain unbeaten so far.

Atleti coach Diego Simeone will be hoping star forward Antoine Griezmann brings out his best football at the evening to give his side yet another win against their neighbours. Atletico have only lost one of their last eight league derbies against Real Madrid.

ATLETICO vs REAL | MADRID DERBY

Date: November 18

Time: 7:45 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST - Sunday

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

TV guide: Sony Ten 2/HD (India), Movistar +

Live stream: Sony Liv, Movistar Partidazo