Atletico Madrid go into their second leg Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture on Tuesday against Las Palmas. Diego Simeone's side have a 2-0 advantage from their first leg match, and it will be all too difficult for the away side as the action shifts to the Vicente Calderon.

The hosts have every possible advantage going into the match as they also are in good form at the moment. Atletico are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions.

In La Liga, Simeone's side are fourth at the moment with 31 points, while Las Palmas remain at the eighth spot with 24 points.

Antoine Griezmann, nominated for the Best FIFA men's player of the year award alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will be the player to watch out for in the match.

Any how you see, Las Palmas are at a massive disadvantage in the match. Will they be able to come out with a surprise? That definitely remains to be seen this Tuesday evening.

Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas 2017 schedule

Date: January 10

Time: 1:45 am IST (Wednesday) [8:15 pm GMT, 3:15 pm EST]

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana

Live score: Twitter