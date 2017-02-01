One of the most shocking stories of the Copa del Rey 2016-17 so far has been the elimination of Real Madrid at the hands of Celta Vigo. We could very well have been privileged to witness a Madrid derby featuring Atletico and Real or possibly an El Clasico, featuring...Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That didn't happen. Celta Vigo face Alaves in the semi final of the Spanish football tournament this season, while in the other semi final, Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona in a mouthwatering clash!

Wednesday's match is definitely the biggest match in the Copa del Rey this season, with the two La Liga giants renewing their rivalry.

Barcelona are the defending champions and it looks quite certain that they are on the verge of clinching firmly the Copa del Rey for yet another season...until Atletico Madrid come up with something special.

This is the first of the two legged semi final clash.

The calendar year 2017 has turned out favourable for the Catalan giants as they are yet to bag a defeat so far. In fact, Barcelona have lost just twice in their 20 previous matches in all competitions!

Team news

Barcelona: Let's answer the most important questions straight. Yes, the revered MSN (Messi Suarez Neymar trio) is fit for the game, but key midfielders Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets aren't. Defender Lucas Digne is also injured.

Atletico Madrid: Yes, Antoine Griezmann is fit and fine to take part in the game. That said, defender José Giménez is out with an injury. However, with the likes of Stefan Savic and Diego Godín available in the heart of the defence, Gimenez's absence will not come as much of a worry.

Match schedule

Date: February 1

Time: 8 pm GMT (1:30 am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Vicente Calderon

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect, go90

Spain: Gol TV.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.