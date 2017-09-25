Atlas V NROL-42 launch highlights

America successfully launched a secret spy satellite on 24 September. The NROL-42 satellite was carried into space by an Atlas V rocket. The spy satellite is the latest addition to the fleet of satellites developed and operated by the NRO (National Reconnaissance Office). The NROs mission patch for the spy satellite displays a grizzly bear, ten stars and an impression of the Atlas V rocket ascending to orbit. The spy satellite marked the third NRO payload to be launched in 2017. Two more NRO missions are reportedly slated to be launched by the end of this year, with yet another satellite, NROL-52 expected to be launched via an Atlas V rocket in October