Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK announced the signing of English footballer Carl Paul Baker on Monday September 4. The attacking midfielder played last for Portsmouth.

Having made over 450 professional career appearances in the EFL Championships and the English League One, Baker will bolster the midfield for the new look ATK side, under coach Teddy Sheringham, this ISL 2017.

The 34-year-old started his youth career with Liverpool, but never played a Premier League match. He scored a total of 76 times from 396 appearances in all official competitions in his career.

"It feels great to sign for a champion side like ATK. I am eager to experience Indian football which is going through some exciting times with ISL gaining popularity," mentioned Baker, after signing for the Indian football side.

"I have heard about the fans who are passionate about this beautiful game and hopefully I can give them enough reasons to rejoice by the end of the season."