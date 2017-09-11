ATK, who have stopped the usage of their full form Atletico de Kolkata, announced their final foreign player signing ahead of ISL 2017 and what a signing it is! The two-time Indian Super League champions have roped in Tom Thorpe, ex-Manchester United reserves team skipper.

The 24-year-old Englishman, yet to feature for the Three Lions senior team, led his the Man Utd youth team to lift the U-21 English Premier League crown in the 2012-13 season.

Thorpe got his senior team debut under former Red Devils gaffer Louis van Gaal in the 2014/15 season. He came on as a late substitute in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford.

After missing out on the chances of making it regularly to the United senior team squad, Thorpe joined Rotherham United in July 2015, but soon spent season-long loan spells in clubs like Bradford City and Bolton.

Bolton earned promotion to the EFL Championship this season, on virtue of the team becoming the runners-up in League One, last season.

Thorpe, who is a highly-rated talent and has plenty of age on his side, is being tipped to be one of the stars this ISL 2017, especially with the likes of Teddy Sheringham and Ashley Westwood on board as coaches.

"It is a fantastic opportunity which has come my way. ATK is popular among football fans globally. I will learn a lot under Teddy's leadership," mentioned Thorpe.

"Will play to win but I am sure my stint in ATK will have a remarkable impression on my career path. Above all I would like to thank the management for choosing me to be a part of this squad."

Thorpe is mainly a centre-back but can also play as a defensive midfielder.

ATK have now signed all seven foreign players they needed this season.