At least four people have been killed in a major crash on the M5. A lorry crashed through the central reservation and hit two cars. One car flipped over and the other one was completely destroyed. Witnesses rescued victims trapped in the vehicles. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
At least four people killed in M5 lorry crash
At least four people have been killed in a major crash on the M5. A lorry crashed through the central reservation and hit two cars. One car flipped over and the other one was completely destroyed. Witnesses rescued victims trapped in the vehicles. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
- September 17, 2017 16:05 IST
-