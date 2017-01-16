At least five people shot dead at BPM music festival in Mexico

At least five people were shot dead and nine others wounded at a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in the early hours of 16 January. The BPM music festival is dance music event, with an after-party hosted at the Blue Parrot nightclub. The video shows a person lying in the street, with people fleeing down the street or hiding behind tables and chairs. The festival organisers said that three members of the BPM security team lost their lives while trying to protect those inside the venue.