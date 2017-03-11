- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
At least 40 killed in Damascus double suicide attack
A double suicide attack in Damascus has killed at least 41 and injured 15. The death toll is likely to increase. The bombs exploded at a crowded bus station.No group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks. Isis and the newly formed Tahrir al-Sham are suspected to be responsible.
