At least 40 killed in Damascus double suicide attack

  • March 11, 2017 19:45 IST
    By Reuters
At least 40 killed in Damascus double suicide attack Close
A double suicide attack in Damascus has killed at least 41 and injured 15. The death toll is likely to increase. The bombs exploded at a crowded bus station.No group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks. Isis and the newly formed Tahrir al-Sham are suspected to be responsible.
loading image
IBT TV
Trump concerned about Wikileaks and outdated CIA technology
Most popular