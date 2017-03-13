- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
At least 38 people killed after bus ploughs into rara parade in Haiti
At least 38 people were killed and about a dozen were injured in northern Haiti on 11 March, after a bus drove into a parade of pedestrians. The bus driver was feeling from an accident, which had already killed one person, when they ploughed into three ‘rara’ parades – a music festival that happens around Easter week. Haitian roads are dangerous and chaotic, with few rules observed by pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers.
