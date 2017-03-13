At least 38 people killed after bus ploughs into rara parade in Haiti

  • March 13, 2017 20:53 IST
    By Reuters
At least 38 people killed after bus ploughs into rara parade in Haiti Close
At least 38 people were killed and about a dozen were injured in northern Haiti on 11 March, after a bus drove into a parade of pedestrians. The bus driver was feeling from an accident, which had already killed one person, when they ploughed into three ‘rara’ parades – a music festival that happens around Easter week. Haitian roads are dangerous and chaotic, with few rules observed by pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers.
loading image
IBT TV
Turkish minister expelled from Rotterdam as police disperse protesters in Netherlands
Most popular