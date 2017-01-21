At least 16 confirmed dead in bus accident in Italys Verona

  • January 21, 2017 15:04 IST
    By Reuters
At least 16 Hungarian students were killed in bus crash in northern Italy. Around 40 others were injured when the bus burst into flames.The schoolchildren were returning to Hungary from a trip to France. The bus crashed into a pylon on the motorway, but the cause is yet unclear.
