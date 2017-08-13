After launching the top-end Google Project Tango-enabled Zenfone AR, Asus is gearing up to release the camera-oriented Zenfone Zoom S in India.
The company has begun teasing the Zenfone series phone on its official Facebook page. In a short video clip, an infinite symbol (horizontally aligned numerical 8) merges into a smarphone's dual camera, giving away the hint that the device in question is in indeed the Zenfone Zoom S.
"Get ready to capture infinite moments from myriad perspectives, and experience the world up close, for we have something exciting in store for you. Coming Soon..." reads Asus India's official Facebook post.
For those unaware, Zenfone Zoom S originally made its debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 earlier this year in Las Vegas as the 'Zenfone 3 Zoom' along with Zenfone AR. But, the company has rebranded as Zenfone Zoom S in Asian markets and we expect Asus to sell the device with new moniker in India, as well.
The main attribute of the Zenfone Zoom S' is its camera hardware. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.
Another notable aspect of the upcoming Asus phone is that it houses a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.
Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.
Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom:
|Models
|Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom aka Zenfone Zoom S
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
Touch:
|OS
|Android 6.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0 (Android Nougat released)
|Processor
|2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 2 TB and supports Apps to SD cardSpecial offer:
|Camera
|Main:
Front:
|Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode
|Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
|Battery
|5000mAh Lithium (non-removable)Battery Life:
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jackSpeaker:
Mic: Dual internal mic with ASUS NoiseZero Talk Technology
|Dimensions
|154.3 x 77.0 x 7.99 mm
|Weight
|170g
|Colours
|Rose Gold/Glacier Silver/Sapphire Black