Top smartphones launched in India in July 2017

After launching the top-end Google Project Tango-enabled Zenfone AR, Asus is gearing up to release the camera-oriented Zenfone Zoom S in India.

The company has begun teasing the Zenfone series phone on its official Facebook page. In a short video clip, an infinite symbol (horizontally aligned numerical 8) merges into a smarphone's dual camera, giving away the hint that the device in question is in indeed the Zenfone Zoom S.

"Get ready to capture infinite moments from myriad perspectives, and experience the world up close, for we have something exciting in store for you. Coming Soon..." reads Asus India's official Facebook post.

For those unaware, Zenfone Zoom S originally made its debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 earlier this year in Las Vegas as the 'Zenfone 3 Zoom' along with Zenfone AR. But, the company has rebranded as Zenfone Zoom S in Asian markets and we expect Asus to sell the device with new moniker in India, as well.

The main attribute of the Zenfone Zoom S' is its camera hardware. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming Asus phone is that it houses a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom house state-of-the-art camera hardware.Asus

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom:

Models Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom aka Zenfone Zoom S
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
  • 76.5% screen-to-body ratio
  • Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable
  • 500nits brightness
  • Bluelight Filter for Eye Care
  • Corning Gorilla Glass4 (Super Anti Scratch)

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support glove touch
OS Android 6.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0 (Android Nougat released)
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB RAM
Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 2 TB and supports Apps to SD cardSpecial offer:
  • ASUS WebStorage: 5GB free for life
  • Google Drive: 100GB free space (2 years)
Camera Main:
  • 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens) + 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 5 P Largan lens) with Auto Focus
    3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom
    4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos
    Ultra-fast 0.03 sec, TriTech Focus System : Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF
    Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors

Front:

  • 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture , 5 P Largan lens
    Fix Focus
Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
Battery 5000mAh Lithium (non-removable)Battery Life:
  • 3G Standby time: Up to 42 hours
  • 3G Talk time: Up to 48 hours
  • (HD)Video Playback: Up to 6 hours
  • Web Browsing(Wi-Fi): Up to 25 hours.
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jackSpeaker:
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • Build-in High Quality Speaker

Mic: Dual internal mic with ASUS NoiseZero Talk Technology
FM Receiver:
FM Radio
Dimensions 154.3 x 77.0 x 7.99 mm
Weight 170g
Colours Rose Gold/Glacier Silver/Sapphire Black
