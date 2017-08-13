After launching the top-end Google Project Tango-enabled Zenfone AR, Asus is gearing up to release the camera-oriented Zenfone Zoom S in India.

The company has begun teasing the Zenfone series phone on its official Facebook page. In a short video clip, an infinite symbol (horizontally aligned numerical 8) merges into a smarphone's dual camera, giving away the hint that the device in question is in indeed the Zenfone Zoom S.

"Get ready to capture infinite moments from myriad perspectives, and experience the world up close, for we have something exciting in store for you. Coming Soon..." reads Asus India's official Facebook post.

For those unaware, Zenfone Zoom S originally made its debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 earlier this year in Las Vegas as the 'Zenfone 3 Zoom' along with Zenfone AR. But, the company has rebranded as Zenfone Zoom S in Asian markets and we expect Asus to sell the device with new moniker in India, as well.

The main attribute of the Zenfone Zoom S' is its camera hardware. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming Asus phone is that it houses a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

