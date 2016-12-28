Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched the company's most affordable 4G phone Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE in India on Tuesday.

The new Asus Zenfone 4.5 LTE sports FWVGA screen with Bluelight filter to lessen the strain on the user's eyes while reading during low-light condition. It comes with an ergonomically designed curved back with volume rockers below the primary camera module.

Asus phone's middle part bulges out a little, but the thickness tapers around the corners, which makes the device easy to slide into the pocket. Its 127 gm weight makes it perfect to be used with one hand.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB inbuilt storage, 8MP primary camera on the back, 2MP snapper on the front and a 2,070 mAh battery.

"Through our smartphones, we aim to cater to a wide segment of users, and we endeavour to offer the differentiated ASUS technology even in mass segments. We are sure this smartphone will able to provide an enriching user experience and be appreciated by our users across the country," Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India said in a statement.

Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE is now available on all leading e-commerce portals for Rs. 6,999 and will be released in brick-and-mortar stores by the end of December.

It will be competing with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 3S series, Moto E3 Power and Lenovo K5 Plus, among others.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE: