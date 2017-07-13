Asus has finally launched its Google Project Tango smartphone Zenfone AR in India after it was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas earlier this year. The device is currently available for purchase.

The Asus Zenfone AR comes in several variants -- 6GB/8GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB storage – but only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is currently available in Indian market at Rs 49,999. This means the device will take on several flagships from major premium mobile phone makers like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Motorola and several others.

However, the pricing of Asus Zenfone AR makes it a direct rival to Apple iPhone 7 32GB variant which is currently priced at Rs 47,699 (Rs 56,499 for 128 GB). And here are specifications of these handsets to help you buy the one that best suits your taste and requirement:

Asus Zenfone AR specifications

It sports a 5.7-inch WQHD super AMOLED touchscreen with 2560x1440p (515 ppi pixel density), powered by a 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0. It comes in 6GB/8GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal memory that expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card but only the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is currently available in India.

The handset also mounts a 23MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens m Fix Focus, Auto Focus, 0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, Close-up macro photography (5 cm),

3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom, 1/2.6" sensor size, 1 µm pixel size, OIS (4-axis), phase detection autofocus, touch focus and face detection among others and an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and houses a 3,300mAh battery with BoostMaster Fast Charging feature.

Apple iPhone 7 specifications

The device sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density) and comes in three variants -- 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory and a 2GB RAM with no microSD card slot. Under the hood, it has a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, an iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), and a 1,960mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it features a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilisation.