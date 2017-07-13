Launched at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas in January this year, Asus' Google Project Tango smartphone Zenfone AR finally made its way to India on Thursday, July 13.

Zenfone AR features 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Though the internal hardware of the Zenfone AR looks like conventional flagship phones we see in the market, but its primary camera's capabilities are awe-inspiring.

The Asus phone boasts state-of-the-art 23MP rear shooter, which comes equipped with Google's Project Tango TriCam system, featuring Motion tracking camera that lets the phone to track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

Furthermore, it also comes with a set of advanced sensors and computer-vision software developed by Google that enables unique AR (Augmented Reality) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, the phone also supports Google's Daydream platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) apps.

With such top-notch technology, Asus Zenfone AR owners will be able to enjoy immersive 3D-shopping experience on e-commerce website.

For instance, in US, Wayfair's in-house AR app allows shoppers to visualise furniture and décor in their homes at scale before making a purchase, tackling one of the biggest barriers to online shopping -- the inability to get a good sense for a product's aesthetic and how it would fit in.

With AR technology, WayfairView app users can select a furniture from an extensive 3-D catalogue, and virtually preview items in any of their rooms through the lens of a smartphone.

Asus has promised that there will be more than 1000 such AR and VR-ready applications on Google Play store.

Asus Zenfone AR price and availability:

Asus Zenfone AR will be available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999 in India from 4 p.m. Thursday onwards.

Asus Zenfone AR vs Competition:

Asus Zenfone AR will be competing with recently launched Honor 8 Pro, OnePlus 5, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 ( & S8+), HTC U11 and Apple iPhone 7, among others

Key specifications of Asus Google Project Tango Zenfone AR: