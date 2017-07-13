Google unveils a new Pixel phone to rival Apple Close
Launched at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas in January this year, Asus' Google Project Tango smartphone Zenfone AR finally made its way to India on Thursday, July 13.

Zenfone AR features 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Though the internal hardware of the Zenfone AR looks like conventional flagship phones we see in the market, but its primary camera's capabilities are awe-inspiring.

The Asus phone boasts state-of-the-art 23MP rear shooter, which comes equipped with Google's Project Tango TriCam system, featuring Motion tracking camera that lets the phone to track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

Furthermore, it also comes with a set of advanced sensors and computer-vision software developed by Google that enables unique AR (Augmented Reality) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, the phone also supports Google's Daydream platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) apps.

Asus Project Tango phone Zenfone ARAsus

With such top-notch technology, Asus Zenfone AR owners will be able to enjoy immersive 3D-shopping experience on e-commerce website.

For instance, in US, Wayfair's in-house AR app allows shoppers to visualise furniture and décor in their homes at scale before making a purchase, tackling one of the biggest barriers to online shopping -- the inability to get a good sense for a product's aesthetic and how it would fit in.

With AR technology, WayfairView app users can select a furniture from an extensive 3-D catalogue, and virtually preview items in any of their rooms through the lens of a smartphone.

Asus has promised that there will be more than 1000 such AR and VR-ready applications on Google Play store.

Asus Zenfone AR price and availability:

Asus Zenfone AR will be available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999 in India from 4 p.m. Thursday onwards.

Asus Zenfone AR vs Competition:

Asus Zenfone AR will be competing with recently launched Honor 8 Pro, OnePlus 5, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 ( & S8+), HTC U11 and Apple iPhone 7, among others

Key specifications of Asus Google Project Tango Zenfone AR:

Models Asus Zenfone AR
Display 5.7-inch WQHD (2560x1440p) super AMOLED screen
  • 79% screen-to-body ratio
  • Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable
  • Bluelight Filter for Eye Care
  • Corning Gorilla® Glass 4 (Super Anti Scratch)
  • NTSC over 100% /3,000,000 : 1 dynamic contrast

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support glove touch
OS Android 7.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0
Processor 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Kryo cores x 4) quad-core
GPU Adreno 530
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4
Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS v2.0), expandable up to 2TBSpecial offer:
  • ASUS WebStorage: 5GB free for life
  • Google Drive: 100GB free space (2 years)
Camera Main:
  • 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens m Fix Focus, Auto Focus,
    0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, Close-up macro photography (5 cm),
    3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom,
    4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos,
    0.03 sec Ultrafast TriTech auto focus,
    Ultra-fast 0.03 sec, TriTech Focus System, Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF
    Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors, RAW file support, Blue Glass IR Filter, Zero Shutter Lag, LED flash, Dual-LED real tone flash, 4K video recording

TriCam System for Tango:

  • Motion tracking camera lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space.
  • Depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.
  • High-resolution 23MP camera lets you view virtual objects in your actual environment in stunning detail.

Front:

  • 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture 85˚ wide-viewing angle
    Fix Focus
    Auto Focus
    Dual-LED real tone flash
Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
Battery 3300mAh (non-removable)
  • BoostMaster Fast Charging : 60% battery capacity in 39 minutes (18W)
  • PowerDelivery 2.0
  • Quick Charge 3.0
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Google's Daydream VR platform compatible Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 5GHz & 2.4GHz 2x2 MIMO support), A-GPS, GLONASS/BDS, USB Type –C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication)Audio:
  • Built-in Mono speaker
  • "New" 5 magnet speaker for up to 40% better performance
    ASUS
  • SonicMaster 3.0
  • DTS Headphone:X™ for virtual 7.1 surround sound
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • NXP Smart AMP technology delivers up to 4X sound volume
Dimensions 158.67 x 77.7 x 4.6 ~ 8.95 mm
Weight 170g
Colours Leather-like finish : Charcoal Black
Premium-crafted metallic diamond-cut
Price Price
