Asus has confirmed that it is announcing its ZenFone 5 series at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) to be held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1 but what we still don't know is its key specifications. Now, several pictures of the purported handset have been leaked ahead of its launch, revealing its design details.

The Taiwanese company has announced in a tweet that it is unveiling its ZenFone 5 series. The press event will be kick off at 7:30pm CET on February 27 (12am IST, February 28) and it will be live streamed on the firm's official website.

The handset from the ZenFone 5 series is seen from all possible angles in pictures shared on WinFuture website. It is obvious from the photos that the device will sport a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also seen with microUSB port, speaker and mic at the bottom, and the 3.5mm audio jack seen in its predecessors, including the ZenFone 4.

It was earlier reported that the ZenFone 5 series to be unveiled at the MWC 2018 could be called ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max.

The ZenFone 5 Lite has reportedly received certification in Russian, thus paving the way for its launch, according to Mobiltelefon (in Russian). It is also reported that the ZenFone 5 Max with model code ASUS_X00QD has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Both the handsets are expected to run on Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo.