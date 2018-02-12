Putting all rumors and speculations to rest, ASUS revealed via a tweet on Monday, February 12, that the company would unveil its much-awaited Zenfone 5 smartphones on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

In a recently released official teaser poster, ASUS revealed the hashtag "BackTo5", confirming that this year's smartphone lineup will indeed be called the Zenfone 5. According to the rumors so far, there could be three smartphones in the Zenfone 5 lineup, including the Zenfone 5 Max, Zenfone 5 Lite, and Zenfone 5.

On Monday, the company tweeted a video, which confirms that all the phones will be launched with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Never been so beautiful, unveiling an entirely new visual experience this #MWC18 #Backto5 Visit here https://t.co/dXV4vXP3fY for more info pic.twitter.com/PpO0XE0lPw — ASUS (@ASUS) February 12, 2018

Previously leaked design details of the ZenFone 5 had suggested that the phone could feature an 18:9 display and four cameras among other things.

Last week, prominent tipster Evan Blass also tweeted a render of the Zenfone 5 Lite, showing the phone's front back profile in White color. He later also leaked the ZenFone 5 Lite in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Rouge Red.

According to Blass, the Zenfone 5 Lite could sport a FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080) display. He also said that the device could feature a quad camera setup with 20MP + 20MP selfie cameras and 16MP + 16MP rear cameras.

An earlier Geekbench listing suggested that the Zenfone 5 could be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor along with 3GB of RAM. The phone is expected to run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.

Another upcoming device, which is rumored to be Asus ZenFone 5 Max with model number ASUS_X00QD, received Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) recently. The certification revealed that the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz, 5GHz) and LTE capabilities. The device will also run on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.