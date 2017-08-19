Asus has just started rolling out a slew of bug-fixes and performance improvements for its newly launched ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro via latest Android Nougat based OTA update.

Asus ZenFone 4 bearing model number ZE554KL gets updated to build number 14.1050.1708.36 with a bunch of improvements for Wi-Fi connectivity, Facebook's twin account functionality as well as the issue with adding new friends on Twitter.

In contrast, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro gets updated to build number 11.40.208.44 with camera and image quality enhancements. With the Selfie Pro's key selling point being the camera, it is no surprise that Asus is trying to strengthen its show-stopping feature.

It may be recalled that Asus recently launched a bunch of devices in its ZenFone 4 series, including the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, and ZenFone 4 Max Pro, wherein all of these devices come with a dual camera setup on the rear or front. So, it makes perfect sense that the company is rolling out the necessary updates to support the prominent feature on the new ZenFone 4 devices.

ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro specifications

Coming to its key specifications, the regular Zenfone 4 model sports a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint sensor-cum-home button and an 8MP front snapper. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/660 CPU (depending on region of sale), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Nougat, NFC (Near Field Communication) and a 3,300mAh battery.

Asus' new Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro model too shares the same design language as well as the internal hardware including 5.5-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP rear-camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 3,000mAh battery.

There are a few features that set these two phones apart. The regular ZenFone 4 model comes with a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary snapper with Sony IMX362 sensor powered by OIS (optical image stabilisation) and f/1.8 aperture.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Selfie sports dual front cameras comprising 20MP (f/2.0 aperture) and 8MP (120-degree wide angle viewing) sensors.

Pricing and Availability in India

Asus Zenfone 4 is priced at $399 (€340/Rs.25,590) while the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will set you back by $379(€323/Rs.24,307). Asus Zenfone 4 series will debut in Taiwan followed by select Asian markets, Europe and US in that order.

Various reports suggest that new Zenfone 4 series is expected to debut in India by late September or before the October end, just around the Diwali festival.