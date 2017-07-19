Asus made a surprise announcement on first of its Zenfone 4 series – the Zenfone 4 Max – earlier this month. Though the phablet is limited to the Russian market, the company might expand the phone's availability internationally with the launch of four new variants in the same series.

Asus is expected to launch Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4V V next month. A fresh report citing sources in Taiwan suggests the launch of new models will take place on August 17 in the company's home country followed by international release, Android Pure reported.

While the launch date of the new Zenfone 4 variants has been leaked, little is known about their features and specifications. But a recent leak on GFXBench for one the new models, Z01M aka Zenfone 4 Selfie, suggests that the phone will pack some plausible power and camera skills.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 16MP primary camera and a 12MP front snapper for selfies. Under the hood, it will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset clocking speeds at 2GHz paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

All Zenfone 4 models will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Zen UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

In terms of design, we expect the new phones to fall in line with the already-launched Zenfone 4 Max, which boasts a metal unibody and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass for the display. The Zenfone 4 Max features a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and its biggest highlight is the dual-camera setup at the back with 13MP sensors. On the front there's an 8MP snapper with LED flash for selfies.

Under the hood, the handset comes with either Snapdragon 425 chipset or Snapdragon 430 processor paired 2GB, 3GB, 4GB of RAM and 16GB, 32GB, 64GB internal storage options. The handset's internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via the microSD slot.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max is priced at RUB 13,900 (Rs 15,000 roughly), which makes it affordable despite the feature-rich configuration. If the new Zenfone 4 models arrive on the said date next month, the company might reveal details of the phones' international release and eventually arrive in India as well. Stay tuned for updates.