Asus ZenFone 4 has been spotted in a GFXBench listing confirming several of its specs and features, ahead of the handset's proposed launch on August 17. Recently, another report had leaked the pricing details for a bunch of Asus handsets including the ZenFone 4 (Snapdragon 660), ZenFone 4 (Snapdragon 630), ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie.
Now, the GFXBench listing has confirmed some of the key specs for the Snapdragon 630 variant of ZenFone 4 including 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm's octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Adreno 508 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.
The listing only mentions a single 12MP camera on the ZenFone 4 amid rising speculation of a dual-camera setup (12MP + 8MP) in the works. An 8MP front-facing selfie camera is also on the cards, along with a sizable 3,300mAh battery and a 1TB capacity microSD slot.
Asus is all set to launch its ZenFone 4 models at a starting price of €499 (US$590) for the 4GB RAM variant while the price list of other models are given below, thanks to Taiwanese website Eprice:
- The Asus Zenfone 4 Pro - TWD 18,990 (around Rs 40,120 / $628)
- Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 660) - TWD 13,990 (around Rs 29,557 / $463)
- Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 630) at TWD 11,990 (around Rs 25,331 / $396)
- Zenfone 4 Selfie at TWD 9,990 (around Rs 21,106.21 / $330)