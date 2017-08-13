Asus ZenFone 4 has been spotted in a GFXBench listing confirming several of its specs and features, ahead of the handset's proposed launch on August 17. Recently, another report had leaked the pricing details for a bunch of Asus handsets including the ZenFone 4 (Snapdragon 660), ZenFone 4 (Snapdragon 630), ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie.

Now, the GFXBench listing has confirmed some of the key specs for the Snapdragon 630 variant of ZenFone 4 including 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm's octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Adreno 508 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

The listing only mentions a single 12MP camera on the ZenFone 4 amid rising speculation of a dual-camera setup (12MP + 8MP) in the works. An 8MP front-facing selfie camera is also on the cards, along with a sizable 3,300mAh battery and a 1TB capacity microSD slot.

Asus is all set to launch its ZenFone 4 models at a starting price of €499 (US$590) for the 4GB RAM variant while the price list of other models are given below, thanks to Taiwanese website Eprice: