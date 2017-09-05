Weeks after launching its Zenfone 4 series in Taiwan, Asus is now reportedly ready to bring the new camera-centric handsets to the Indian market on September 14. The Asus Zenfone 4 series, which is an upgrade over the Zenfone 3 series, includes six smartphone variants like Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4 Max Pro.

However, it's still unclear whether the company will release all the six variants in India, like it did in Taiwan and Philippines, IANS reported, citing industry sources. Asus was earlier expected to launch the new ZenFone 4 series at Computex in May, but the company later delayed it to incorporate a design overhaul and more efficient specification upgrades.

The Zenfone 4 Pro, which features a 16MP dual rear camera, is equipped with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 3600mAh battery. The Zenfone 4, on the other hand, comes with a 12MP dual rear camera and packs 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and a 3300mAh battery.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, meanwhile, sports a 24MP dual front-facing selfie camera and also features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and a 3000mAh battery. The Zenfone 4 Selfie, on the other hand, features a 20MP camera while also sporting 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and a 3000mAh battery.

When it comes to Zenfone 4 Max, the handset comes with a 13MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The device is also equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage space and a massive 5000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer standby time of as many as 46 days.

The ZenFone 4 Max Pro comes with a similar set of specifications except for different storage variants and camera resolution. The Pro version sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It comes in both 2GB and 3GB of RAM variants with 32GB storage.

At launch last month, Asus Zenfone 4 was priced $399 (about Rs.25,590) and the Zenfone 4 Pro was priced at $599 (about Rs.38,400). The Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro cost $279 (Rs.17,890) and $379(about Rs.24,303), respectively. With a price tag of $235 (about Rs. 15,072), the Zenfone 4 Max was the cheapest of all.