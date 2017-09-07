Taiwanese smartphone-maker Asus is gearing up to launch the new Zenfone 4 series smartphones in India next week.

The company has officially begun sending invites to media for a product launch event in New Delhi on September 14. Asus has confirmed in the invite it will reveal a new smartphone series, which is mostly likely the Zenfone 4 series.

The company has, in the invite, also emphasised the importance on photos, hinting that it would be showcasing only select models — especially the camera-centric Zenfone 4, 4 Pro, 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro — out of the total six announced in Taiwan last month.

Asus Zenfone 4 & Pro series:

The generic Zenfone 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD super-AMOLED screen with fingerprint sensor-cum-home button, an 8MP front-snapper, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/660 CPU (depending on region of sale), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Nougat, NFC (Near Field Communication) and a 3,300mAh battery.

One key attribute of the Zenfone 4 and other 4 series models is they come with dual-camera. For the standard variant, the company has incorporated a 12MP (main) + 8MP (120-degree Field of View) with Sony IMX362 OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), F/1.8 aperture.

The Zenfone 4 Pro features almost the same design feature, display resolution and front camera specifications, but differs in certain aspects such as a faster and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a bigger 3,600mAh battery.

Even the camera gets bumped up in the Pro version, which houses 16MP+12MP (wider 120-degree Field of View) dual shooters with OI and larger f/1.7 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie and Pro series:

Asus' new Zenfone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro models share the same design language and some internal hardware such as a 5.5-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP rear-camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 3,000mAh battery. Rest of the features are different.

The top-end of the, variants Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro houses a superior full-HD resolution AMOLED display with 12MP dual-camera with f/1.7 aperture and dedicated LED flash support on the front and a more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

The generic Zenfone 4 Selfie sports an HD (1280x720p)-resolution screen with 20MP (f/2.0 aperture)+8MP (120-degree wide angle viewing) dual-camera on the front and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max & Max Pro series:

Asus also unveiled the battery-centric Zenfone 4 Max and Pro version in the Taiwan. Both models share most of the specifications, such as a 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p), Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 430 (depending on the region of sale), 2GB/3GB, 32GB internal storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for two full days under mixed usage.

Key difference between the two is the camera hardware. The generic Zenfone 4 Max houses a 13MP+5MP dual camera setup and an 8MP front snapper (with f/2.2 aperture). On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Max Pro features 16MP+8MP shooters on the back and a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Both models feature 120-degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.

How much will Asus Zenfone 4 series cost in India?

As per the press release, Asus Zenfone 4 is priced $399 (€340/Rs 25,590) and the Zenfone Pro will set you back by $599(€510/Rs 38,417). The Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro cost $279 (€238/Rs 17,894) and $379(€323/Rs 24,307), respectively.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Max is the cheapest of the lot and costs $235 (€200/Rs 15,072), but the Zenfone 4 Max Pro is expected to be revealed during local launch events.

We expect the prices of the new Asus phones to be more or less the same in India.

Asus Zenfone 4 series will be initially released in Taiwan followed by select Asian markets, Europe and the US in coming months.

