Asus is apparently prepping the launch of its next-gen ZenFone handsets as a leaked internal document listing the handsets was recently spotted on the company's ZenTalk forum. Prolific tipster Roland Quandt has recently shared the leaked document via Twitter, showcasing the upcoming ZenFone 4 line-up.

ASUS ZenFone 4 line-up:

ZenFone 4 ZE554KL

ZenFone 4 Max ZC554KL

ZenFone 4 Pro Z01GD

ZenFone 4 Selfie Z01M

ZenFone 4V V520KL/A006 pic.twitter.com/zHkxYBBBQC — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 27, 2017

The leak clearly reveals a bunch of handsets from the ZenFone 4 series with the following model numbers: ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL), ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL), ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD), ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M) and ZenFone 4V (V520KL).

A closer look at the image pertaining to the leaked document suggests that the aforementioned handsets have already been cleared by Google to receive Android support and services.

As ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD) and ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M) are entirely new handsets in the line-up, there is no word on the expected features for these handsets. However, it is ascertained from the model names that the former will come with a power-packed configuration while the latter will be aimed at selfie enthusiasts.

On the other hand, ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL) and ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL) are touted to be the immediate successors to last year's ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) and ZenFone 3 Max respectively. Consequently, ZenFone 4 Max is likely to sport a large battery like its predecessor.

Coming to the ZenFone 4V, it is said to be a Verizon exclusive with its launch date projected for the end of July. Asus has recently clarified in a statement that the launch of these smartphones was delayed due to "design overhaul and efficiency upgrades."