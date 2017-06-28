Taiwanese smartphone-maker Asus has rolled out the much-awaited Android Nougat OS to the camera-centric flagship, Zenfone 3 Zoom.The company has commenced deploying the update (built number: V20.31.49.2) through OTA (Over-the-Air). It is expected to reach all regions this weekend.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom made its debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in January. Though the device had pretty good camera hardware and other features, it was panned by critics, as it came with one generation old Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Now, the new Android Nougat update will help Asus' brand image, as it starts releasing the Zenfone 3 Zoom in more markets.

The Zenfone 3 Zoom boasts two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features an equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

The 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Zoom also houses 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The new Android 7.0 Nougat brings Google security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, the new update also brings Portrait mode, improvements to picture taking experience, performance enhancements and bug fixes.

How to install Android Nougat OTA update on Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on Google Android Nougat release schedules and Android products.