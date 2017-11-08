Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has announced a price cut on the ZenFone 3 Max smartphone in India. Last year in November, Asus launched the ZenFone 3 Max at Rs 12,999. Later, the smartphone got a price cut of Rs 2,000. Now, after a year, the ZenFone 3 Max 5.2-inch variant again received a price cut of Rs1,000 and is available at Rs 9,999.

Asus says that the new price will be applicable across all the e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and also in retail stores including Asus official stores in India.

The ZenFone 3 Max is the successor of ZenFone Max, which was launched in 2016. If we compare the predecessor to the ZenFone 3 Max, the successor comes with a brilliant camera resolution and a better display, and higher expandable storage capacity. But the batter on the ZenFone 3 Max is smaller than the previous model, the ZenFone Max had a 5,000mAH battery and the new ZenFone 3 Max come with 4,100mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max comes in two variants, and both are called ZenFone 3 Max. The model numbers are quite confusing -- Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL and Zenfone 3 Max (ZC520TL).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) sports a 5.2-inches HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels, the device is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC paired with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

It packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The ZenFone 3 Max comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.

The ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Micro-USB, and FM radio connectivity options. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with ZenUI 3.0 on top.