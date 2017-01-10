Soon after Google officially released the Android Nougat to the Nexus series phones in August 2016, many smartphone-makers including Motorola, Sony, and LG, among others announced list of devices eligible to get the new software update. Almost all of them, as promised, promptly rolled it out their phones.

But, Asus, which has a huge presence in Asia, annoyingly maintained silence over its obligatory software release details. Now, the company has finally started seeding Android v7.0 Nougat to its 2016-series Zenfone 3.

As of now, the new update has been made available to two generic Zenfone 3 variants-- ZE520KL and ZE552KL in Philippines. Android Nougat brings night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more, reported Techupdate3.

How to install OTA (Over-The-Air) update:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

With the release of Nougat update to Zenfone 3, Asus is expected to expand the roll-out process to other models including Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, 3 Max and 2015-series phones in coming months.

