After launching a slew of gaming-centric laptops under its Republic of Gamers lineup, Asus has announced the launch of a new lightweight 14-inch laptop in India. Called the Asus VivoBook S14 (S410UA), the new laptop comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core Processors and a slim-bezel "NanoEdge" display.

The Asus VivoBook S14 will be available in three variants – a base model with 7th-Generation Intel Core i3 and two higher models with 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. All three models will be sold exclusively on Flipkart with prices starting from Rs 55,990.

However, customers buying the VivoBook S410 7th-Generation Core i3 model between February 14 and February 28 can get it for Rs 44,990 as part of an introductory offer. (Product link)

Asus had unveiled the VivoBook S14 at IFA 2017 in August last year. The highlighting factor of the laptop is that it's surprisingly lightweight at just 1.4 kg and has been designed keeping in mind busy individuals who are always on the go.

The laptop has an 18.8mm thick metal chassis which Asus claims to have undergone a 20,000-cycle open and close hinge test and 10,000 feet simulated high-altitude test for 24 hours. The keyboard of the new VivoBook S14 has also undergone a 10-million key-press test.

The laptop's slim-bezel "NanoEdge" display enables it to fit a 14-inch Full HD (1080x1920) IPS screen into a chassis designed for a 13-inch display, making it significantly smaller than conventional 14-inch laptops.

The anti-glare IPS panel sports a screen-to-body ratio of up to 77 percent and comes with Asus Splendid and Tru2Life Video filters for optimized color reproduction and viewing angles.

All three variants of the VivoBook S14 come with 8GB of DDR4 RAM as standard. The VivoBook S14 also features up to 256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD storage.

The keyboard on the laptop is backlit with and there's also a multi-touch-supported touchpad with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

As far as connectivity options are concerned, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C (1st Gen) port, and an HDMI port. The notebook computer also has a two-in-one card reader which supports SD and SDXC memory cards.

The VivoBook S14 runs on a three-cell Li-Po battery that is claimed to last up to eight hours on a single charge and fast-charge up to 60 percent in just 49 minutes. To keep the battery from overheating, Asus has also included its proprietary Asus Sonic Master and Asus Ice Cool Technology.

VivoBook S14 runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and comes with "Windows Hello" support, where users can simply log in with a single touch.

"Consumers are seeking trendy yet powerful laptops. With our new VivoBook S14, we bring those users a laptop that can represent their style with powerful hardware for making their daily task easy" Arnold Su, Business Development Manager at Asus India, said in a statement.