Taiwanese consumer electronics giant Asus has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer free additional Internet data packs worth up to 100 GB over the year for new Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 2 series phone-owners in India.

Asus-Reliance Jio's 'Additional Data Offer' is valid for Prime subscribers who bought Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Max, Zenfone Live, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.5 LTE, Zenfone 2, Zenfone 2 Laser, Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3S Max, Zenfone 3 Laser, Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, Zenfone 3 Max 5.5, Zenfone Zoom, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 (5.2-inch), and Zenfone 3 (5.5-inch) June 16 onwards.

Based on the variants, Asus and Reliance Jio is offering 3 GB, 5 GB and 10 GB free Internet data packs. Customer can claim additional data voucher with every Recharge of Rs 309 or above, limited to 10 recharges till March 31, 2018.

Here's how Asus-Reliance Jio 'Additional Data Offer' works:

For instance, an Asus Zenfone phone-owner recharges Reliance Jio subscription with Rs. 309 plan, he/she is entitled to get 84GB high speed internet for 84 days. But due to Fair Usage Policy (FUP), user will get only 1GB with fast 4G connection per day, beyond which the Internet speed will drop to 128kbps. Upon subsequent recharge, the data allowance will reduce to 28GB per month under FUP rules.

If the Zenfone device falls in the Group 1 type, the owner can claim additional 3 GB data. Similarly, Group 2 and the Group 3-based Asus phone users are eligible to get extra 5 GB and 10 GB additional internet data privileges.

To claim the Reliance Jio 'Additional Data Offer', Asus device owners have to install My JioApp on their phone.

Once installed, open My Jio App >> My Vouchers >> View Voucher >> Recharge my number >> Confirm Recharge >> Successful Recharge Notification

Thereafter, the applicable Additional Data Vouchers shall reflect under the My Plans section.

Here's a breakdown of Asus phones groups eligible for Reliance Jio 'Additional Data Offer':

Type Asus phones Reliance Jio data benefits Group 1 Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Max, Zenfone Live, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.5 LTE Additional 3 GB 4G data voucher, per Recharge Group 2 Zenfone 2, Zenfone 2 Laser, Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3S Max, Zenfone 3 Laser, Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, Zenfone 3 Max 5.5 Additional 5 GB 4G data voucher, per Recharge Group 3 Zenfone Zoom, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5 Additional 10 GB 4G data voucher, per Recharge

Watch this space for latest news on Asus products and Reliance Jio offers.