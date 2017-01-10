Asus doesn't quite like to be left behind when it comes to competition. If it's not about winning, but participation, then Asus has done fairly well in a relatively new space. Asus Transformer 3 Pro is a strong player in the 2-in-1 laptop space, which is dominated by the likes of Microsoft Surface series.

So, we couldn't help but compare the Transformer 3 Pro to the highly-capable Surface Pro 4 during our review. Asus has an edge over the Surface Pro 4 with its pricing by saving more than Rs 50,000. The tablet-cum-PC by Asus is available in India for Rs 1,44,990 and the company generously includes a backlit keyboard and a stylus in the box.

The Transformer 3 Pro was launched at Computex 2016, but it has recently made its debut in India. For those who are looking for high-end portable PC options, Transformer 3 Pro stands to offer a suitable alternative to Surfaces and iPads. But is it there yet? Let's find out.

Design

We were a little disappointed with the design of the Transformer 3 Pro. The feel of the tablet is premium, but it looks so much like the Surface Pro 4. But there is obviously little room to experiment with the 2-in-1 devices, so it is better to be safe. But our disappointment was because Asus has always stood out with its exceptional designing, and we failed to see that in the Transformer 3 Pro.

When it comes to convenience, there is little to debate. The Transformer 3 Pro is light, compact and easy to carry around even if you do not have a laptop bag. It has a full size USB, HDMI and a USB Type-C (for charging) ports alongside physical buttons for volume and power.

There's a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for audio on the left. At the bottom, you will find magnetic connectors for the keyboard and the kickback stand lets you adjust the Transformer 3 Pro to a suitable position for you to work on.

Asus Transformer 3 Pro justifies the 2-in-1 label, but lacks innovation.

Display

Asus Transformer 3 Pro features a 12.6-inch LED touch screen with 2880 x 1920 pixels. The size, the resolution, touch response and the clarity hits the sweet spot. If you are a movie buff, you are going to love what the Transformer 3 Pro has the offer. The colours are vivid and well balanced. The Transformer 3 Pro is also best suited for professionals who work on designing. The stylus included in the package lets you work with precision and the touch is so accurate you cannot go wrong with it.

The display is the strongest features of the Transformer 3 Pro.

Performance

Although Asus Transformer 3 Pro packs top-of-the-line specs, it fails to deliver its best. Most of your daily tasks like writing, editing, video and photo editing and working with online for us, will go on smoothly most of the time. But at one point, the laptop just froze and we had to hard shut down to get it work again.

This is coming from a laptop that is powered by an Intel core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics 520 and 512GB SSD. We had high expectations from Transformer 3 Pro. But if you are looking for convenience over performance, then Transformer 3 Pro can satisfy you.

The Windows 10 certainly makes it a lot easier to work with the Transformer 3 Pro. And the tablet with its keyboard setup will certainly give you a laptop feel. You will easily get accustomed to the tiny keyboard layout as you keep working on it.

Camera

We had minimum expectations with the camera, but as it turns out Asus has really offered its best. The 13MP rear camera and 2MP front camera is great for video conferencing and also worked well for shooting some outdoor photos during the day. Although it seemed really odd to hold out a 12.6-inch tablet to capture photos, it can really be helpful during conferences and events when you have to work on the laptop. No more hustles of shooting on your smartphone or DSLR and transferring to the laptop.

Battery

Just as favourite as display was for us in the Transformer 3 Pro, we did not grow fond of the tablet's battery performance. It would last us up to 6 hours of use with constant working on the internet and some music playback in the background. If you are buying a 2-in-1 laptop, you expect it to last long as the whole point of it is portability.

With Transformer 3 Pro, you can easily work out during your domestic flights, buy we would recommend you carry a power bank to charge the laptop mid-way on an international flight.

Verdict

For Rs 1,44,990, we would question ourselves to buy the Transformer 3 Pro since there are so many devices in the market. In the end, how often do you use a laptop while travelling? And if the answer is a lot, then Transformer 3 Pro is a good device, but we would also consider a Surface Pro 4 in this category.

As long as you have a MacBook Air, or the MacBook, which cost lesser than the Transformer 3 Pro, you are all set for the journey. The Transformer 3 Pro is a good tablet option, but not as great for its laptop counterpart.