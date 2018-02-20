Seven days are left for Mobile World Congress 2018 and Asus is all set to grab the attention by unveiling its latest Zenfone series. It is expected that Asus will unveil three new flagships.

According to reports, an Asus handset with codename Z01RD popped up on AnTuTu Benchmark during the weekend. The benchmark suggests that the new handset passed the benchmark with a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

AnTuTu has also revealed that the handset will come with a screen resolution of 2246x1080 pixels, which is an aspect ratio wider than 18:5:9 and indicates that the smartphone will sport a front notch like the one placed on Apple iPhone X.

The benchmark listing also suggests that the Z01RD will run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It shows that the Asus handset received 238,129 points, which is comparatively lower than Samsung Galaxy S9's SD 845 version and Nubia NX606J that managed to score 271,674.

Asus is yet to reveal the names of the mysterious models, which are expected to get AMOLED panels.