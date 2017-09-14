Asus launched three new smartphones from its Zenfone 4 Series at a special event in New Delhi on Thursday. While the series comprises the Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4 Max Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, the company introduced only the selfie-centric models, including two versions of the Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

While it was unclear if Asus would release all the six Zenfone 4 variants in India, like it did in Taiwan and Philippines, the company indeed suggested that it was going to launch only the selfie-centric versions when it emphasised the importance on photos in the invite.

Specifications

Both Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro have similar features, except for their processors and camera specifications.

The top-end Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro features a pair of 24MP DuoPixel lens (12-megapixel x 2 SONY IMX362 sensor), and a 5MP wide-angle lens on the front with 120-degree field-of-view. The phone also features a 16MP PDAF rear camera with LED flash, and supports 4K UHD video recording for both front and rear cameras.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie, on the other hand, comes with a combination of 20MP standard sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. It also sports a 16MP PDAF read camera with LED flash, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage capacity with MicroSD card support up to 2TB.

A new Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus also launched a new version of Zenfone 4 Selfie with some minor changes. The phone features a 13MP dual selfie camera with 140-degree panoramic view. It also comes with a 13MP PDAF rear camera with LED flash.

The new Zenfone 4 Selfie is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chip, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone, however, is packed with 32GB of ROM with MicroSD card support up to 2TB.

Price and availability

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the Zenfone 4 Selfie with 20MP dual selfie camera costs Rs. 14,999 (Flipkart Big Billion Day offer price is Rs. 13,999). The new Zenfone 4 Selfie, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. All the three smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart from September 20 onwards.