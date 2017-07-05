Asus has just launched its new handset in the ZenFone 4 series which is dubbed as the 'ZenFone 4 Max' in Russia. The handset ships with a power-packed hardware configuration, including 13MP dual rear cameras and a powerful 5,000mAh battery.

The ZenFone 4 Max is quite reasonably priced at RUB 13,900 (Rs 15,000 roughly), despite being a feature-rich phone. There is still no word on its global release window, but it's expected to be available in three colour variants at launch including black, champagne gold and rose gold.

Check out the complete specs of the handset (below):

The ZenFone 4 Max will equip a 5.5in IPS full HD display with a Gorilla Glass 2.5D protection on top. It will be available in multiple storage variants and processor SoC variants. The handset's internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via the microSD slot.

Coming to the storage variants, the ZenFone 4 Max will be available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB options. Also, the handset will retail in two SoC variants, one with Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and the other with Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor.

In addition to the 13MP dual rear cameras, the smartphone will ship with an 8MP front-facing snapper along with an LED flash. The phone's massive battery capacity is well complemented by the new fast-charging support.

On the software front, the ZenFone 4 Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with ZenUI on top.

As far as the dimensions are concerned, the handset measures just 8.9mm in thickness and weighs less than 181 grams. Given its sleek profile, it aptly supports dual Nano-SIM cards.