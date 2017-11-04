Taiwanese smartphone-maker Asus has unveiled its latest Pegasus 4S smartphone. With this launch, the company enters the elite 18:9 display club, incorporating a standard that is slowly being adopted by a majority of smartphone manufacturers.

The Asus Pegasus 4S comes with an all-metal body and the dual camera feature. It also boasts of a large 4,030mAh battery.

The all new Asus Pegasus 4S comes with a 5.7-inches display which supports the 18:9 aspect ratio.

The display comes with an HD+ resolution of 720x1440 pixels, and is pushed into a 2.5D curved glass.

There is a very tiny bezel on the sides, and the reduced bezel at the top makes this phone look like Samsung Galaxy S8.

Asus Pegasus 4S comes with a MediaTek 6750T chipset that features an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz.

It will be available in two variants — the premium model will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and the base model will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The fingerprint reader is placed on the rear panel of the phone.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Pegasus 4S is equipped with a dual camera system featuring a 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor on the back, equipped with features like autofocus, LED flash and full HD shooting.

The front camera is an 8MP self-shooter.

Moreover, Asus Pegasus 4S is a dual-SIM phone that carries support for FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / W-CDMA / TD-SCDMA / CDMA2000 / GSM networks.

It will be available in China in two colours Star Black and Gold. There is no clarity on the official release date and the pricing of the Pegasus 4S.