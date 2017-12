Asus focuses mostly on its ZenFone 4 series in the smartphone space, but the company remembers its ZenFone 3 series, namely the ZenFone 3 Max. On December 25, the Taiwanese company announced it has kept its promise and update the battery-focused smartphone to ZenUI 4.0.

A few months back, ASUS promised that it will update the ZenFone 3 product line to ZenUI 4.0: a trimmed down, more minimal version of the company's software. They started with the ZenFone 3 Zoom and recently the ZenFone 4 Max got it. Three months later, its predecessor the ZenFone 3 Max is able to join the fun. The update will be rolling out anytime in the next week.

ZenUI 4.0 is basically Asus' Android skin when Asus first announced ZenUI 4.0 back in August, the company said it will bring the number of pre-installed apps down from 35 on ZenUI 3.5 to 13. The updated Android skin comes with the pre-installed apps like Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

According to Android Authority, "Asus also touted ZenUI 4.0's speed gains relative to previous iterations, with performance gains ranging from 34 to 61 percent compared to ZenUI 3.5."

Asus' newest Android skin will bring some new features to the smartphone, such as Twin Apps support, which allows users to have access to two social media accounts on one device, and Page Marker, which is a bookmarks app. There is also a new Game Genie mode that increases performance and macro creation, a gallery app that somehow uses AI, and a visual overhaul.

Please do not confuse this with the Android 8.0 Oreo update this is not an Android update and is just a UI update. Moreover, Asus says that Android Oreo will make its way to the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 series by the second half of 2018.

Asus says that ZenUI 4.0 for the ZenFone 3 Max will be rolling out to devices during the next week. As such, don't freak out if you don't see it available on your device yet.