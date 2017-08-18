Asus has just announced the debut of ZenUI 4.0 with the launch of ZenFone 4 series at its recent event in Taiwan. The company plans to cut down on bloatware with this new Android skin which will reduce the number of pre-installed apps from 35 on ZenUI 3.5 to 13.

Apart from the 13 apps that were retained from the previous ZenUI release, the ZenUI 4.0 will reportedly include Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger as pre-installed apps.

On the performance front, the new ZenUI 4.0 is estimated to give a speed boost in the range of 34 to 61 percent in comparison to ZenUI 3.5, during app usage. The ZenUI 4.0 also offers the benefit of using two social media accounts on the same device, besides enabling access to a bookmarks app called 'Page Marker'.

The ZenUI 4.0 is also expected to make its way to ZenFone 3 series of handsets after some time, although there is no word on the specific date of its roll out. It is officially confirmed that ZenUI 4.0 will be part of the Android O roll out for ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 units, which will likely happen by the second half of 2018.