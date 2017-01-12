Music is soothing to ears and brain, especially when you are doing tiring tasks like working out or running. But listening to music while you sprint or lift weights is not easy with your standard earphones.

Owing to this need, several audio companies have come up with sports earphones, which stick by you no matter what. But sports earphones are not usually affordable, making you adjust with those often-slipping-out earphones.

Astrum comes to the rescue of those fitness enthusiasts who like to listen to music during their daily regimes without breaking the bank. Astrum ET220 is a pair of Bluetooth-powered wireless earphones, which not only deliver great audio but also make sure you don't break your savings just to get those.

We reviewed the Astrum ET220 over a long stretch, and learned of its benefits and setbacks. This will certainly help you decide whether or not these wireless earphones are made for you.

Design

Astrum ET220 has a stylish design and the caramel brown colour earphones standout in the crowd. There is also a black colour option, but we prefer the brown one instead. The neck band comfortably wraps around your neck and the magnetic ends in the earbuds stick to each other to form a chain when not in use. We were quite impressed by the design aspect of the Astrum ET220, as there is little room to misplace them when in use or not.

The earplugs are shaped just like the inner ear to lock themselves securely. We tried out these earphones during workouts as well as running and not once we felt them slipping out of the ear. The neckband has a metal plate, which has the battery and a microUSB charging slot.

Overall, Astrum ET220 is one of the smartest wireless earphones designs we have come across.

Audio quality

Astrum ET220 has a mic and volume controls on the right earplug, allowing you to easily access them without fiddling too much to find. The centre button acts as a power button and also as play/pause function. When plugged in, you can easily shut all the external noises.

During our workout in the gym, where music is played loudly, the earphones were able to block the external music. I was able to enjoy the smartphone's playlist instead of the gym music, which is usually on a loop. The volume controls on the headphone lets you adjust the volume more precisely than the smartphone.

There is little room for error with Astrum ET220's audio quality. It is best to its capability and exceeded our expectation.

Battery life

On a constant loop, we were able to play music for 5-5.5 hours. But if you just use these earphones during your daily workouts, they can easily last you up to a week. We wished the battery lasted a bit longer, but we can't ask for more considering the affordable price tag.

Verdict

For Rs. 2,290, Astrum ET220 is a suitable choice for those who wish to get wireless earphones with premium sound quality and stylish look. As in the case of any wireless earphones, charging them on a regular basis is irksome. But you got to lose some to gain some.

If you are an athlete, or likes to enjoy music on-the-go, Astrum ET220 is a wise choice.