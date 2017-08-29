Newly released footage from Nasa on Monday, 28 August, shows a spacewalk conducted by astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer at the International Space Station sometime in May 2017.On 12 May, the two astronauts participated in the 200th spacewalk performed at the ISS. It was Whitsons ninth spacewalk and Fischers first.
Astonishing Nasa footage shows what its like to go on a spacewalk
Newly released footage from Nasa on Monday, 28 August, shows a spacewalk conducted by astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer at the International Space Station sometime in May 2017.On 12 May, the two astronauts participated in the 200th spacewalk performed at the ISS. It was Whitsons ninth spacewalk and Fischers first.
- August 29, 2017 19:49 IST
-