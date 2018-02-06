Healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare Limited is going public. The company will be opening its initial public offering (IPO) on February 12 and close on February 18.

The offer comprises both fresh issue and the offer for sale.The IPO is fixed at a price band of Rs180–190 per equity share.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is expected to garner Rs 980 crore through the issue. The face value will be Rs 10 per equity share.

The proceeds from IPO will be used for the repayment or pre-payment of debt, purchase of medical equipment, and for other general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and Yes Securities will be the book running lead managers of the IPO.

The shares are proposed to be listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India.

Aster DM Healthcare network is well-known in India and the GCC states comprising the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Besides this, it operates in Jordan and the Philippines.

Incorporated in 1987, the Aster DM Healthcare is headquartered in Dubai. Company's Indian headquarters is in Kochi, Kerala.

Promoted by Dr Azad Moopen and UIPL (Union Investments Private Limited), the Aster DM Healthcare runs hospitals in Kerala, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Hyderabad.