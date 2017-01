The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking to increase the weekly cash withdrawal limit for candidates in the five poll-bound states to Rs 2 lakh from the current Rs 24,000 per week.

The five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls next month. The results of the polls in all states will be declared on March 11.

More details are awaited.