Goa Legislative Assembly polls, Goa Assembly elections, Goa voters
Chimbel: Voters show their voter ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during Goa Legislative Assembly polls in Chimbel, Goa on Feb 4, 2017.IANS

Punjab and Goa have already sealed the fate of parties, and Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand will soon line-up to vote for their favoured candidates in the Assembly elections 2017.

In tune with the elections, here are the live updates of everything that is lined up for the day.

8:30 am IST: Repolling underway in Punjab

7.45 am IST: Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Aligarh and two rallies in Uttarakhand(Almora and Sitarganj)

Quick Links