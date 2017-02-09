Punjab and Goa have already sealed the fate of parties, and Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand will soon line-up to vote for their favoured candidates in the Assembly elections 2017.

In tune with the elections, here are the live updates of everything that is lined up for the day.

8:30 am IST: Repolling underway in Punjab

Sangrur(Punjab): Repolling underway at booth number 39 pic.twitter.com/QvpxBsUKWb — ANI (@ANI_news) February 9, 2017

7.45 am IST: Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Aligarh and two rallies in Uttarakhand(Almora and Sitarganj)