Three North-Eastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland are set to go to polls and the Election Commission of India announced the dates on Thursday, January 18.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and Tripura on February 18. The counting will be held on March 3.

The Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura's legislative assemblies have 60 members each and the terms end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.

Meghalaya is currently ruled by a Congress government led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Tripura is currently ruled by CPI-M with Manik Sarkar as CM

Nagaland has a Nagaland People's Front government led by CM TR Zeliang

Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, polling in Meghalaya & Nagaland to be held on 27 Feb; Counting for all three states on 3 March: AK Joti, CEC pic.twitter.com/SPlHhGTZtW — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Model code of conduct comes into effect from today: CEC AK Joti in Delhi on Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura legislative assembly elections pic.twitter.com/yoB8eTz5KD — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura all have 60 seats each. EVM and VVPAT will be used in all three states, first level checks have been completed : CEC AK Joti in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MZ04T4lH7a — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

The year 2018 will also see Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram going to polls.