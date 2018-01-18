Mukul Sangma
Pictured: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma arrives to address a rally in Kamrup district of Assam on April 6, 2016.IANS

Three North-Eastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland are set to go to polls and the Election Commission of India announced the dates on Thursday, January 18.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and Tripura on February 18. The counting will be held on March 3. 

The Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura's legislative assemblies have 60 members each and the terms end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.

  • Meghalaya is currently ruled by a Congress government led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
  • Tripura is currently ruled by CPI-M with Manik Sarkar as CM
  • Nagaland has a Nagaland People's Front government led by CM TR Zeliang

The year 2018 will also see Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram going to polls. 