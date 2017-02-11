Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, released the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The first phase of the polls in the state is currently underway.

The key aspects of the 10-point agenda include smart phones, free cycles, skill development and homes for the poor.

Following the release of the CMP, Yadav said that he was "happy with the initial voting trend in first phase of polling... The first votes went to the SP-Cong alliance and so the alliance will be ahead." He added that there was "no need for emotions and anger... These are elections for growth and prosperity of the state."

Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'raincoat' comment against former PM Manmohan Singh. He said that the PM enjoys reading horoscopes and peeping into bathrooms of other people. He added that the 10 points mentioned in the CMP are the "foundations of development."

"He likes to rake up people's janam patris. He only knows how to Google things. He likes to peek into bathrooms. Let him do that... He is a failure as a PM. This election will give him a strong response," Gandhi said at the press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.

Yadav also attacked the PM, saying that "anyone's 'janam patri' is just a click away in this age of internet" and that Modi and the BJP "should not mislead people and come forward and tell what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders."

Modi had said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that Manmohan Singh knew the art of taking a bath wearing a raincoat. He had said: "Only Dr Saab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom. It's probably the only time in the country's 70-year history that one man was involved in most of the financial decisions taken over 35 years. For 30 to 35 years, Manmohan Singhji had a lot of influence on the country's economic policies. Even though there were many scams, there was not a single corruption charge against him."

On Saturday, Gandhi further said that Modi had not fulfilled the promises he and his party made during the elections in 2014. "The biggest challenge in India is giving employment to youth. This year, unemployment has risen. PM Modi has not been able to fulfil his promises. PM talks about surgical strikes but the largest casualties have happened in our security forces," Gandhi said.

The Congress vice president also clarified that there was no fight between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over Assembly seats. "On 99 percent of 403 seats no problem. Issues being resolved on remaining seats...we are fighting polls together... wrong to say no coordination in alliance," Gandhi added.