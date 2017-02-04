Goa and Punjab are going to polls on Saturday, February 4, amid tight security and following a hectic campaigning by all the political parties involved. Both are states currently ruled by the BJP – in alliance with the SAD in Punjab – while the Congress will be looking to return to power in both. Meanwhile, the AAP will be looking to make srious inroads in both states, if not win them outright.

Elections in both states will take place under tight security, with police and electoral personnel deployed in heavy numbers. They will keep a lookout for not only illegal voting but also attempts by political parties or individuals to influence voters: both states have a drug problem, and narcotics can be brought into play on the day of the election to swing the electorate.

Here are live updates from the Assembly elections in Goa and Punjab:

4 am IST: It's just a couple of hours or so before voting begins in earnest in Punjab and Goa. The AAP will really look to put forth a good electoral performance, especially in Punjab. The party can then use this performance as a stepping stone to enter national politics in all earnest.