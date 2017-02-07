The polling in the elections for the Punjab and Goa Assemblies is over, but the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections, the two-phase Manipur elections and the Uttarakhand election are still in the pipeline.

In the run-up to these elections, here are the live updates from today — Tuesday, February 7 — concerning the polls:

9:10 am IST: Security has been beefed up in Dehradun ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. ADG (Law and Order) Ram Meena has said that 95 officers, more than 1,000 inspectors, 17,000 home guards, 11,000 constables, and 34 police and IRB companies will be deployed there on polling day.

7:30 am IST: UP Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will address election rallies in Meerut in the state.